Global Markets Gain Steam; China, Japan Rise

Buying of Asian stocks picked up through the morning after a muted start to Friday's trading as investors continue to position ahead of speeches later in the day from the heads of the Federal Reserve and ECB.

Japan July Core CPI Up 0.5% on Year

Japanese prices rose for the seventh straight month in July but inflation was still well short of the government's 2% target.

Jackson Hole Cheat Sheet: Who's There and What They're Talking About

The Kansas City Fed's annual economic symposium begins Thursday evening and runs through Saturday in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park. Attendance at the high-profile conference is by invitation only, but here's a rundown on what to expect over the next few days.

Activists in Jackson Hole Pressure Fed on Inflation, Endorse Yellen

The Fed Up campaign is holding events to show support for raising the Fed's 2% inflation target as well as allowing Janet Yellen to serve a second term as the central bank's chairwoman.

Fed Seeks Comment on Three Proposed Borrowing Benchmarks

The Federal Reserve requested public comment on three proposed reference rates for firms using U.S. Treasurys as collateral for short-term loans, marking another step in the central bank's efforts to replace a scandal-plagued interest-rate benchmark.

Kaplan: Another Rate Rise This Year Still Possible, but Fed Should Be Patient

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan told CNBC that the U.S. central bank isn't facing anything in the economy that would force it to imminently raise interest rates, but that a third increase this year is still possible.

U.S. Sanctions Could Prompt J.P. Morgan to Push Venezuela From Bond Index

What will J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. could do is weighing on emerging-markets debt investors as the Trump administration considers sanctions that could affect the ownership or trading of Venezuelan debt.

Bank of Mexico Avoids Talk of Rate Cuts

The Bank of Mexico cautiously hit pause this month after a string of seven interest-rate increases, and one board member questioned the market's penciling in rate cuts around the middle of next year, according to bank meeting minutes.

Two Bankers Indicted In Libor-Manipulation Case

The U.S. Justice Department alleges Danielle Sindzingre and Muriel Bescond instructed their subordinates at Société Générale to submit inaccurately low figures that were then used to calculate Libor, or the London interbank offered rate.

Janet Yellen's Future at the Fed Unresolved Heading Into Jackson Hole

The prospect of a second term for Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen won't be on the agenda at the central bank's retreat, but the question of whether she could be asked to stay on-and whether she would accept-will be hanging over the confab.

