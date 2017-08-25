Industrials Up After Mixed Capital Goods Report -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies rose after a mixed capital-goods orders report. Orders for durable goods--products designed to last at least three years--decreased 6.8% from the prior month to a seasonally adjusted $229.16 billion in July, the U.S. Commerce Department said. It was the largest monthly decrease in nearly three years, but that was entirely a reflection of lumpy aerospace orders. Excluding the notoriously volatile category of jets and other transportation goods, orders rose for the third straight month in July.
