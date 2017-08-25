GDP Expected to Tick Upwards -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Monday 1030 Dallas Fed Mfg Svy Aug N/A 16.8
Tuesday 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City Jun +5.8% (4) +5.7%
HPI (Y/Y)
1000 Consumer Confidence Aug 120.3 (11) 121.1
Wednesday 0815 ADP Jobs Aug 175K (4) +178K
0830 Real GDP (2nd Reading) 2Q +2.9% (12) +2.6%*
0830 GDP Prices (2nd Reading) 2Q +1.0% (6) +1.0%*
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Aug 26 +236K (8) 234K
0830 Personal Income Jul +0.3% (12) +0.0%
0830 Consumer Spending Jul +0.4% (12) +0.1%
0830 Core PCE Prices Jul +0.1% (10) +0.1%
0945 Chicago PMI Aug 58.9 (4) 58.9
1000 Pending Home Sales Jul +0.5% (3) +1.5%
Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Aug +175K (13) +209K
0830 Unemployment Rate Aug 4.3% (12) 4.3%
0830 Avg. Hourly Wages** Aug +0.2% (9) +0.3%
0945 Markit Mfg PMI Aug N/A 52.5***
1000 ISM Mfg PMI Aug 56.1 (10) 56.3
1000 Construction Spending Jul +0.6% (7) -1.3%
1000 Consumer Sentiment Aug 97.0 (7) 97.6****
(Final)
N/A Auto Sales Aug 16.6M (9) 16.7M
*2Q First Reading
**All private-sector workers
***Aug Flash Reading
****Aug Preliminary Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
