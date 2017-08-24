WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for Aug 24

QATAR RISKS MORE SAUDI IRE BY RETURNING AMBASSADOR TO IRAN

Continue Reading Below

Qatar announced it is sending its ambassador back to Tehran, defying a key demand from a Saudi-led bloc of Arab nations that it reduce its ties with Tehran.

U.S. DEFENSE SECRETARY PLEDGES SUPPORT FOR UKRAINE BUT NOT ARMS

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Russia had failed to abide by peace agreements meant to end the conflict in eastern Ukraine and pledged U.S. support, but made no promise to provide arms.

INDIA'S TOP COURT SAYS PRIVACY IS FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT

India's top court said citizens have a fundamental right to privacy, a ruling that could restrict Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious plans for the country's biometric identification program.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

PAKISTAN'S FEAR OF INDIA FUELS AFGHAN WAR

The success of American efforts in Afghanistan has always hinged on whether neighboring Pakistan comes full-bore against the Afghan Taliban. The fear that India may use Afghanistan to destabilize Pakistan remains a key factor in Islamabad's geopolitical calculations.

BREXIT RAISES SUPPLY FEARS FOR U.K. ECONOMY

The plan to leave the European Union has decreased workers available to British businesses and stalled investment plans, and is seen as holding back economic growth.

GERMAN AUTO GIANTS BECOME POLITICAL PARIAHS

After decades of cozying up to car makers, German politicians are turning their backs on a scandal-ridden industry many voters now see as an embarrassment rather than a source of national pride.

PASSPORT CONTROL: COURT TO SOLVE AUSTRALIAN PARLIAMENT'S CITIZENSHIP CRISIS

Australia's highest court began deliberations on whether to disqualify from office several lawmakers who hold dual citizenship, in a constitutional case that threatens to bring down the government of one of the U.S.'s closest allies.

SEA SEARCH CALLED OFF FOR MISSING U.S. SAILORS

The U.S. Navy called off a multinational search at sea Thursday for sailors still missing from the USS John S. McCain and will instead focus efforts on the flooded interior of the damaged warship.

(For continuously updated news from the Wall Street Journal, see WSJ.com at http://wsj.com.)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 24, 2017 17:19 ET (21:19 GMT)