Sino Land Full-Year Net Profit up 4.5% to HK$7.41 Billion

Sino Land Co.'s (0083.HK) full-year net profit rose 4.5% from a year earlier on higher property sales.
The Hong Kong-listed real-estate developer said Thursday that net profit for the year ended June was 7.41 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$947 million), compared with HK$7.09 billion a year ago.
Revenue rose 70% to HK$18.33 billion from HK$10.80 billion.
Sino Land recommended a final dividend of HK$0.40 a share.
August 24, 2017 05:39 ET (09:39 GMT)