Janet Yellen's Future at the Fed Unresolved Heading Into Jackson Hole

The prospect of a second term for Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen won't be on the agenda at the central bank's retreat this week in Wyoming, but the question of whether she could be asked to stay on-and whether she would accept-will be hanging over the confab.

Trump Faults GOP Leadership Over Debt Ceiling 'Mess'

President Donald Trump blamed the congressional Republican leadership for what he called the "mess" awaiting lawmakers this fall as they seek to raise the government's borrowing limit, the latest criticism by the president on members of his own party.

Home Sales Decline in July to Slowest Pace This Year

Sales of previously owned homes fell in July to their weakest level this year, as a shortage of homes for sale weighs more heavily on the market.

Stocks Slip Ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%, after edging lower Wednesday in the lowest-volume full session of the year. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.2%.

U.S. Jobless Claims Rose Slightly Last Week

The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits rose slightly last week but remains low, suggesting employers are reluctant to cut staff in a tight labor market.

Investors Are Wagering on a Debt-Ceiling Disaster

There are plenty of serious political threats to the U.S. economy, yet markets have treated many with skepticism. The only threat being treated seriously is the U.S. debt ceiling, and that's almost certainly overdone.

Brexit Raises Supply Fears for U.K. Economy

The plan to leave the European Union has decreased workers available to British businesses and stalled investment plans, and is seen as holding back economic growth.

OPEC Keeps Options Open, Including Extending Cuts

The oil cartel OPEC said all options remained open at its next meeting in November, including extending its effort to reduce the global petroleum glut by withholding supplies-a move that one member, Angola, now says it prefers.

Fed's George Tells TV Networks More Rate Rises Are Needed

In television interviews Thursday, Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George argued again in favor of raising short-term interest rates.

Brexit Uncertainty Slows U.K. Business Investment, Immigration From EU

Immigration to the U.K. from the European Union slowed sharply in the year through March, while business investment in the second quarter was flat, highlighting how last year's Brexit vote is weighing on the British economy.

