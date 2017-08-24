Janet Yellen's Future at the Fed Unresolved Heading Into Jackson Hole

The prospect of a second term for Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen won't be on the agenda at the central bank's retreat this week in Wyoming, but the question of whether she could be asked to stay on-and whether she would accept-will be hanging over the confab.

U.S. Jobless Claims Rose Slightly Last Week

The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits rose slightly last week but remains low, suggesting employers are reluctant to cut staff in a tight labor market.

Stocks Perk Up Ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium

Stocks showed signs of recovering ahead of a meeting of central bankers that could shed light on monetary policy globally. Futures pointed to a 0.2% opening gain for the S&P 500.

WSJ's Daily Shot: New Home Sales Disappoint; Homebuilders' Shares Slump

OPEC Keeps Options Open, Including Extending Cuts

The oil cartel OPEC said all options remained open at its next meeting in November, including extending its effort to reduce the global petroleum glut by withholding supplies-a move that one member, Angola, now says it prefers.

Fed's George Tells TV Networks More Rate Rises Are Needed

In television interviews Thursday, Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George argued again in favor of raising short-term interest rates.

Brexit Uncertainty Slows U.K. Business Investment, Immigration From EU

Immigration to the U.K. from the European Union slowed sharply in the year through March, while business investment in the second quarter was flat, highlighting how last year's Brexit vote is weighing on the British economy.

It's Listed and It's Surging: Switzerland's Central Bank

The Swiss franc may be slightly out of favor in markets, but investors are loving the bank that prints it: the Swiss National Bank.

Oil Edges Lower Despite U.S. Stock Draw

Oil prices eased, stuck within the tight range traded for the past month, as investors remained cautious as to whether the glut in oil supplies was finally disappearing.

Yellen, Draghi Set to Be Watched Closely at Jackson Hole

Here's what to watch for as central bankers and economists from around the world gather in the mountain resort of Jackson Hole, Wyo., beginning Thursday.

August 24, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)