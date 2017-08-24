Yellen, Draghi Set to Be Watched Closely at Jackson Hole

Here's what to watch for as central bankers and economists from around the world gather in the mountain resort of Jackson Hole, Wyo., beginning Thursday.

Stocks Perk Up Ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium

European stocks and U.S. futures showed signs of recovering ahead of a meeting of central bankers that could shed light on monetary policy globally.

Oil Edges Lower Despite U.S. Stock Draw

Oil prices eased, stuck within the tight range traded for the past month, as investors remained cautious as to whether the glut in oil supplies was finally disappearing.

OPEC Keeps Options Open, Including Extending Cuts

OPEC said Thursday all options remained open when it next meet on Nov. 30 including extending its production cuts.

Bull Market in Uncertainty Propels Gold Rush

The precious metal is rising faster than the S&P 500 for the first time in six years, though previous periods of gold outperformance haven't always heralded trouble.

U.K. Business Investment Slows Significantly

U.K. business investment slowed and posted no growth in the second quarter of 2017, in a sign that uncertainty linked to Brexit negotiations and June's election may have weighed on firms' long-term plans.

Big Economies Are Growing in Sync for First Time in Years

For the first time in a decade, the world's major economies are growing in sync, a result of lingering low-interest-rate stimulus from central banks and the gradual fading of crises that over years ricocheted from the U.S. to Greece, Brazil and beyond.

Venezuelan Bonds Fall as U.S. Trading Sanctions Loom

Venezuelan bond prices tumbled Wednesday as traders grappled with the prospect that U.S. sanctions could restrict trading in the troubled South American nation's securities.

Pence Says U.S. Will Continue to Act Against Venezuela's Maduro

Vice President Mike Pence condemned the regime of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and signaled new U.S. sanctions directed at his government, speaking at a church in the heart of the Miami area's burgeoning Venezuelan community.

Trump's Border-Wall Pledge Complicates GOP Efforts to Avoid Shutdown

President Donald Trump's threat to shut down the government if Congress doesn't approve funding for a Mexico border wall raised alarm among some Republican lawmakers, who say it could throw a wrench in their efforts to keep government open this fall.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 24, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)