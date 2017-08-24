Global Markets Gain Slightly; U.S. Dollar Recovers

Equity markets in Asia gained slightly, with indexes trading in a tight range as investors await guidance from a key meeting of global central bankers.

Big Economies Are Growing in Sync for First Time in Years

For the first time in a decade, the world's major economies are growing in sync, a result of lingering low-interest-rate stimulus from central banks and the gradual fading of crises that over years ricocheted from the U.S. to Greece, Brazil and beyond.

Venezuelan Bonds Fall as U.S. Trading Sanctions Loom

Venezuelan bond prices tumbled Wednesday as traders grappled with the prospect that U.S. sanctions could restrict trading in the troubled South American nation's securities.

Pence Says U.S. Will Continue to Act Against Venezuela's Maduro

Vice President Mike Pence condemned the regime of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and signaled new U.S. sanctions directed at his government, speaking at a church in the heart of the Miami area's burgeoning Venezuelan community.

Trump's Border-Wall Pledge Complicates GOP Efforts to Avoid Shutdown

President Donald Trump's threat to shut down the government if Congress doesn't approve funding for a Mexico border wall raised alarm among some Republican lawmakers, who say it could throw a wrench in their efforts to keep government open this fall.

Inflation May Be Stronger Than Data Shows, Says Dallas Fed Research

Unexpectedly weak inflation data over recent months is likely to be revised higher, suggesting the U.S. central bank may be closer to meeting its 2% inflation target than it seems, according to research released by the Dallas Fed.

Debt Ceiling 'Brinksmanship' Could Test U.S. Top-Notch Credit Rating

Fitch Ratings warned that a failure to raise the U.S. debt limit in a "timely manner" would prompt a review of the U.S. sovereign credit rating, which is currently at AAA -- the highest possible.

New-Home Sales Plunged in July as Supply Shrivels

U.S. new-home sales fell sharply in July and inventory levels jumped.

Stock Rally Fizzles After Dow's Best Day Since April

Disappointing earnings and political turbulence put renewed pressure on U.S. stocks. The Dow industrials declined 0.4%.

Oil Gains After Stockpiles Data

Oil prices flipped from losses to gains as U.S. data showed that supplies of oil and gasoline fell and as investors tried to gauge the impact of a storm in the Gulf of Mexico.

