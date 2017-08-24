Investors Are Wagering on a Debt-Ceiling Disaster

Continue Reading Below

There are plenty of serious political threats to the U.S. economy, yet markets have treated many with skepticism. The only threat being treated seriously is the U.S. debt ceiling, and that's almost certainly overdone.

Fed's George Tells TV Networks More Rate Rises Are Needed

In television interviews Thursday, Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George argued again in favor of raising short-term interest rates.

Wells Fargo, U.S. Bancorp Turn to Blend to Speed Up Mortgage Applications

Wells Fargo and U.S. Bancorp have signed deals with Silicon Valley startup Blend Labs to help them move more of their loan applications online.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

It's Listed and It's Surging: Switzerland's Central Bank

The Swiss franc may be slightly out of favor in markets, but investors are loving the bank that prints it: the Swiss National Bank.

Yellen, Draghi Set to Be Watched Closely at Jackson Hole

Here's what to watch for as central bankers and economists from around the world gather in the mountain resort of Jackson Hole, Wyo., beginning Thursday.

CIBC Earnings Beat Expectations After PrivateBancorp Purchase

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce beat revenue and earnings estimates in its latest quarter as it completed its $5 billion acquisition of PrivateBancorp Inc.

Kaplan: Another Rate Rise This Year Still Possible, but Fed Should Be Patient

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan told CNBC that the U.S. central bank isn't facing anything in the economy that would force it to imminently raise interest rates, but that a third increase this year is still possible.

Venezuelan Bonds Fall as U.S. Trading Sanctions Loom

Venezuelan bond prices tumbled Wednesday as traders grappled with the prospect that U.S. sanctions could restrict trading in the troubled South American nation's securities.

Invesco Close to Deal for Guggenheim ETF Business

Invesco Ltd. is nearing an agreement to buy Guggenheim Partners's exchange-traded-funds business for more than $1 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

Mitsui Sumitomo Buys Singapore's First Capital From Fairfax

Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. confirmed Wednesday evening that it sold Singapore-based property-and-casualty insurer First Capital to Japanese insurer Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. for $1.6 billion.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 24, 2017 16:15 ET (20:15 GMT)