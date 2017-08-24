Oil Edges Lower Despite U.S. Stock Draw

Oil prices eased, stuck within the tight range traded for the past month, as investors remained cautious as to whether the glut in oil supplies was finally disappearing.

OPEC Keeps Options Open, Including Extending Cuts

OPEC said Thursday all options remained open when it next meet on Nov. 30 including extending its production cuts.

Minor Reforms Called Enough to Support Electric Grid

A federal report suggests minor market reforms can help ensure a reliable electric power grid and shies away from handouts to struggling coal and nuclear-power producers.

Petrobras Suspends Top Compliance Officer

Brazilian state-run oil firm Petróleo Brasileiro suspended its top compliance official over a potential conflict of interest, in a blow to the company's image as it seeks to move past a massive corruption scandal.

Rosneft Prevails in Lawsuit Against Sistema

A regional arbitration court in Russia ruled in favor of Russian oil giant PAO Rosneft, in a case seen as a test of the country's investment climate.

U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories Seen Up in Week

Analysts expect U.S. government data to show that natural-gas stockpiles rose by 42.7 billion cubic feet in the week ended Aug. 18, which would be less than average for this time of year.

U.S. Oil and Gasoline Supplies Fall in Week

U.S. inventories of crude oil declined by a slightly-greater-than-forecast 3.3 million barrels for the week ended Aug. 18, while gasoline supplies fell by 1.2 million barrels, more than double what analysts had expected, U.S. government data showed.

Saudi Aramco Sparks Rush to Mideast IPOs

Saudi Arabia's move to list its state-run oil giant, combined with years of lower oil prices, has inspired neighboring oil-producing countries to tap public markets as a new source of revenue.

LG Electronics to Build Factory for Electric-Car Parts in Michigan

The South Korean company will spend about $25 million to build a plant in a Detroit suburb.

BHP to Replace Two Directors in Board Shuffle

BHP Billiton said it plans to replace two directors amid its monthslong tussle with activist investor Elliott Management, following the miner's decision earlier this week to exit its American shale oil and gas business.

