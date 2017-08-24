Amazon Will Cut Whole Foods' Prices as It Takes Charge

Amazon.com Inc. said it will begin slashing prices on grocery staples at Whole Foods Market Inc. on Monday, the first changes the online retailer plans for its $13.7 billion acquisition.

SoftBank Invests Additional $3 Billion in WeWork

Shared-office space company WeWork Cos. raised an additional $3 billion from Japan's SoftBank Group Corp. as it continues its efforts to expand globally and grow its membership.

Texas Regulators Wary of Latest Deal for Utility Business Oncor

Sempra Energy's deal to purchase Oncor includes a commitment to pay off up to $3 billion in debt within seven years, a promise designed to calm jittery Texas regulators who must approve the takeover of a key piece of the state's power grid.

Sears to Close Another 28 Kmart Stores as Sales Slump Continues

Sears Holdings' brick-and-mortar stores continued to lose ground in a tough retail environment, with same-store sales down by double-digits and overall revenue sinking 23% in the latest quarter.

Fiat Chrysler CEO's Search for Partner Is Running Out of Time

A Chinese auto maker's possible bid for Fiat Chrysler's Jeep division has retrained the spotlight on the challenges facing the company, which doesn't have the resources on its own to keep up in the autonomous-vehicle race.

Tesla's Self-Driving Push Sparks Dissent Among Its Engineers

Elon Musk built a company that's more valuable than General Motors or Ford. Now, his ambitious goals for Tesla's Autopilot technology are being tested by resignations and disquiet in the engineering ranks.

Wells Fargo, U.S. Bancorp Turn to Blend to Speed Up Mortgage Applications

Wells Fargo and U.S. Bancorp have signed deals with Silicon Valley startup Blend Labs to help them move more of their loan applications online.

Seadrill, a Big Offshore Oil Player, to Seek Bankruptcy Protection

Offshore-drilling services major Seadrill said it will likely file for bankruptcy protection as part of a plan to restructure around $10 billion in debt.

Toyota Finds New Customers: People Who Don't Like Toyotas

Toyota's new C-HR compact crossover is off to a hot sales start, a remarkable run for a car Toyota said it built for people who dislike Toyotas.

Samsung Heir Faces Judgment Day in Corruption Trial

A South Korean court will rule Friday on whether to convict Lee Jae-yong, the de facto head of Samsung, following his trial in a corruption case that has gripped the country.

August 24, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)