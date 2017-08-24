Sears Posts an 11.5% Decline in Sales

Sears Holdings' brick-and-mortar stores continued to lose ground in a tough retail environment, with same-store sales down by double-digits and overall revenue sinking 23% in the latest quarter. The struggling retailer reported a narrower loss amid cost-cutting efforts.

Wells Fargo, U.S. Bancorp Turn to Blend to Speed Up Mortgage Applications

Wells Fargo and U.S. Bancorp have signed deals with Silicon Valley startup Blend Labs to help them move more of their loan applications online.

Seadrill Set to File for Chapter 11 by Sept. 12

Offshore-drilling services major Seadrill said Thursday it will likely file for bankruptcy protection in under three weeks as part of a plan to restructure around $10 billion in debt.

Samsung Heir Faces Judgment Day in Corruption Trial

A South Korean court will rule Friday on whether to convict Lee Jae-yong, the de facto head of Samsung, following his trial in a corruption case that has gripped the country.

It's Listed and It's Surging: Switzerland's Central Bank

The Swiss franc may be slightly out of favor in markets, but investors are loving the bank that prints it: the Swiss National Bank.

Toyota Finds New Customers: People Who Don't Like Toyotas

Toyota's new C-HR compact crossover is off to a hot sales start, a remarkable run for a car Toyota said it built for people who dislike Toyotas.

CIBC Earnings Beat Expectations After PrivateBancorp Purchase

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce beat revenue and earnings estimates in its latest quarter as it completed its $5 billion acquisition of PrivateBancorp Inc.

Investors Are Betting on Smart Speakers' 'Smartphone Moment'

For years, tech stocks in Asia have risen and fallen by the release cycles of Apple's iPhone. Now, a new type of product is creating a similar buzz among investors who see a 'smartphone moment' in smart speakers.

Beacon Roofing Pays $2.63 Billion for CRH's U.S. Distribution Business

Beacon Roofing Supply has agreed to acquire Allied Building Products from Irish firm CRH for $2.63 billion in cash, a deal that will expand its footprint to New York and double its size.

Harassment Scandals Lead to Tough Conversations in Silicon Valley

Some female startup founders speak up about behavior they say they encounter in the male-dominated venture capital industry, as a string of scandals prompt some in the industry to confront cases of impropriety and re-examine practices.

