Two Uber Investors Seek to Defend Former CEO in Legal Battle

Continue Reading Below

Shervin Pishevar and Steve Russell have asked a court to let them intervene in a lawsuit against Travis Kalanick, Uber's former chief executive and co-founder.

Apple Gets $208 Million in Tax Breaks to Build Iowa Data Center

Apple will get $208 million in state and local tax breaks to build two data-storage centers near Des Moines and to create at least 50 jobs.

U.S. Sanctions Could Prompt J.P. Morgan to Push Venezuela From Bond Index

What will J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. could do is weighing on emerging-markets debt investors as the Trump administration considers sanctions that could affect the ownership or trading of Venezuelan debt.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. Seeks Approval of Peabody Energy's Pollution Settlement

The U.S. Department of Justice is seeking court approval of a settlement with Peabody Energy Corp., valued at more than $43 million, to resolve a pollution case involving lead and zinc mining done by another company.

Amazon Clobbers Grocers' Stocks With Price Cuts at Whole Foods

Amazon.com Inc. said it will begin slashing prices on grocery staples at Whole Foods Market Inc. on Monday, the first changes the online retailer plans for its $13.7 billion acquisition.

Texas Regulators Wary of Latest Deal for Utility Business Oncor

Sempra Energy's deal to purchase Oncor includes a commitment to pay off up to $3 billion in debt within seven years, a promise designed to calm jittery Texas regulators who must approve the takeover of a key piece of the state's power grid.

Comcast Enters Partnership With Solar-Power Provider Sunrun

Comcast agrees to market Sunrun's solar systems in exchange for potential fees and equity.

SoftBank Finalizes $4.4 Billion WeWork Investment

SSoftBank Group has finalized a deal to invest $4.4 billion in office-sharing company WeWork, a massive deal that demonstrates the outsize ambition of the Japanese conglomerate to wield influence in startups around the world.

Fiat Chrysler CEO's Search for Partner Is Running Out of Time

A Chinese auto maker's possible bid for Fiat Chrysler's Jeep division has retrained the spotlight on the challenges facing the company, which doesn't have the resources on its own to keep up in the autonomous-vehicle race.

Tesla's Self-Driving Push Sparked Dissent Among Its Engineers

Elon Musk built a company that's more valuable than General Motors or Ford. Now, his ambitious goals for Tesla's Autopilot technology are being tested by resignations and disquiet in the engineering ranks.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 24, 2017 23:15 ET (03:15 GMT)