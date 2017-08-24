Malaysia's Genting 2nd-Quarter Net Profit Up 57.5%

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Malaysian casino-to-plantations conglomerate Genting Bhd. (3182.KU) said net profit for the second quarter rose 57.5% from a year ago, partly on a gain from the sale of some financial assets.

Continue Reading Below

Net profit for the quarter ended June jumped to 456.33 million ringgit ($106.64 million) from MYR289.82 million, according to a late-Thursday stock-exchange filing by the company.

Revenue rose 17% to MYR4.95 billion from MYR4.23 billion a year ago, the company said.

Write to Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 24, 2017 07:28 ET (11:28 GMT)