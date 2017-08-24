On Our Radar

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Thursday, August 24 2017

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 817,876 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Sep-17 13,130 13,220 13,065 13,145 13,160 -15 12,674 61,584

Oct-17 13,265 13,330 13,200 13,275 13,280 -5 24 236

Nov-17 13,375 13,490 13,330 13,405 13,405 0 9,496 35,662

Jan-18 16,470 16,620 16,310 16,475 16,485 -10 756,384 374,756

Mar-18 16,735 16,775 16,550 16,690 16,600 90 128 172

Apr-18 - - - 16,715 16,715 0 0 64

May-18 16,840 16,975 16,690 16,835 16,830 5 39,164 51,710

Jun-18 16,885 16,885 16,860 16,870 16,885 -15 4 72

Jul-18 - - - 17,030 17,030 0 0 28

Aug-18 16,835 16,835 16,835 16,835 17,130 -295 2 6

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

