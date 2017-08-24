China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Thursday, August 24 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 817,876 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Sep-17 13,130 13,220 13,065 13,145 13,160 -15 12,674 61,584
Oct-17 13,265 13,330 13,200 13,275 13,280 -5 24 236
Nov-17 13,375 13,490 13,330 13,405 13,405 0 9,496 35,662
Jan-18 16,470 16,620 16,310 16,475 16,485 -10 756,384 374,756
Mar-18 16,735 16,775 16,550 16,690 16,600 90 128 172
Apr-18 - - - 16,715 16,715 0 0 64
May-18 16,840 16,975 16,690 16,835 16,830 5 39,164 51,710
Jun-18 16,885 16,885 16,860 16,870 16,885 -15 4 72
Jul-18 - - - 17,030 17,030 0 0 28
Aug-18 16,835 16,835 16,835 16,835 17,130 -295 2 6
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
August 24, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)