What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

The administration outlined steps it is prepared to take to raise pressure on Pakistan to stop harboring extremist groups, including sanctions on officials, ramping up U.S. drone strikes and further cutting aid.

The Pentagon maintains more than 12,000 U.S. troops in Afghanistan, defense officials said, about 3,500 more than it publicly acknowledges.

The U.S. targeted a host of Chinese and Russian firms and related individuals it accuses of aiding Pyongyang, adding them to its sanctions list.

The U.S. is considering restricting trades in Venezuelan debt as it seeks to punish President Maduro for undermining the country's democracy.

The Navy plans to remove the commander of the fleet that has suffered four recent collisions and the deaths of several sailors.

Trump addressed supporters at a Phoenix political rally, the first since his remarks over the violence in Charlottesville, Va., sparked an uproar.

The firm behind the Dakota Access Pipeline is suing Greenpeace and others, alleging they effectively ran a criminal enterprise through their protests of the project.

The terror cell in last week's assaults in Spain had been planning to strike multiple targets in Barcelona, one of the suspected terrorists told judicial authorities.

