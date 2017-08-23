What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (August 23, 2017).

Chevron's CEO is planning to step down, as the oil major becomes the latest to signal a strategic shift through changing leadership.

Four mutual-fund companies have marked down their investments in Uber by as much as 15%.

Some banks are lending as if rates will never rise, loading up on a record amount of loans and securities that carry low rates for long periods.

Blackstone is considering an IPO of Gates that could value the auto-parts maker at as much as $9 billion.

Bayer's takeover of Monsanto will face deeper scrutiny from European antitrust regulators.

Google and Wal-Mart are joining in a partnership that includes voice-ordered purchases from the retailer on Google's virtual assistant.

Affirm is in talks to offer installment loans to Wal-Mart customers.

Tech companies led a broad upswing in U.S. stocks. The Dow rose 196.14 points to 21899.89.

Big mining firms are flush with cash again, fueled by the sharp rise in commodities prices.

BHP said it plans to sell its U.S. onshore oil-and-gas operations, in a victory for activist investor Elliott.

Great Wall's interest in Jeep follows a path set by Geely's successful acquisition of Volvo in 2010.

Verizon Communications said it would start limiting video quality for all customers across its network.

