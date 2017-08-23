What the Most Engaged Companies Do Differently

Employees aren't the only ones who benefit from being more engaged at work. The organization as a whole performs better when employee engagement levels are high.

Continue Reading Below

In fact, the latest report from my company, Culture Amp, found that the top 10 percent of engaged "New Tech" companies also have higher Mattermark Growth scores and CEO rankings on Glassdoor.

The employees at these companies are also 20 percent more likely to recommend their employers on Glassdoor. What's more, they're 30 percent less likely to be looking for new jobs.

What do these companies do differently, and how do you bring your organization to their level?

Here are three things the best of the best do differently when it comes to employee engagement:

1. Inspire Confidence

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Things change very quickly at a New Tech company, which we at Culture Amp define as young, fast-growing companies that are "disruptive at their hearts" and often "internet-based or focused on creating bold new technologies."

With things moving at a fast pace, it's important for people to have a sense of stability. They need to know the company is on its way to success and that their jobs are safe.

Our survey revealed two things that set top New Tech companies apart: effectively directing resources and inspiring belief that the company will succeed over the next three years. Each of these factors goes back to employees' levels of faith in the company. If employees are unsure of what the leaders are doing or worried about money being wasted, they'll doubt the health of the organization.

Give employees confidence by building and maintaining a strong company culture. Make it clear the leaders' actions are guided by the organization's mission and vision. When big decisions are made, explain how they tie back to those things.

2. Grateful Leadership

Companies get things done because of their people. As such, they should come first. Unfortunately, not all business leaders operate this way.

Our report found that the top 10 percent of engaged New Tech companies are 14 percent ahead of the average when it comes to people believing their leadership shows them they're important to overall company success. This means showing people they are valued both as employees and people. Gratitude goes a long way in this regard.

Recognition programs and financial bonuses are great, but don't overlook the role benefits play in showing appreciation. If your benefits package doesn't meet employees' basic needs, they won't feel seen as people.

Offering various benefits allows people to pick offerings that are best for their individual lives. For example, flexible schedules would be appreciated by parents with young children, whereas generous health insurance might be preferred by someone with a chronic illness. This way, every person sees they are valued for their individuality.

3. Give Work Meaning

Another unique aspect of New Tech companies is their ability to provide meaningful work that people stand behind. Our survey found that engagement is higher when people believe that their organization has a genuine commitment to social responsibility and that their work matters.

Meaningful work comes from having a strong, memorable, and unique mission and set of values. Chances are these things drew your team to the organization in the first place. By tying employees' roles back to these things, you can show them how they each contribute to the overall mission.

When it comes time to review employee performance, discuss how they meet expectations in a way that reflects the company's values and mission.

For example, if your team values honesty and integrity, demonstrate what that looks like in the individual's role. Provide concrete examples so people can see how they embody those qualities in the course of their daily duties.

It's also important for individual, team, and organizational goals to be aligned. At each level, people should know how they're helping the company progress in its mission. This enables employees to see how their work supports something they believe in each and every day.

Jason McPherson is the chief scientist for Culture Amp, a culture analytics platform. Stay up-to-date on his research by following Culture Amp on Twitter or LinkedIn.