LG Electronics to Build Factory for Electric Car Parts in Michigan
Continue Reading Below
The South Korean company will spend about $25 million to build a factory for electric car parts in a Detroit suburb.
BHP Taps Experienced Executives to Fill Out Changes in Board
BHP Billiton plans to replace two directors who have opted to leave the resources giant with experienced executives, another win for disgruntled investors.
U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Seen Decreasing in DOE Data
U.S. crude-oil stocks are expected to show a decrease in data due Wednesday from the Department of Energy, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal.
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Chevron CEO's Exit Reflects a Changing of the Guard for Big Oil
The departure of Chevron CEO John Watson underscores the dramatic shift under way at big oil companies as they adapt to a prolonged period of lower prices brought about by the U.S. shale boom.
Former Petrobras CEO Charged With Corruption
Aldemir Bendine, who ran the state-run oil giant and Banco do Brasil, is accused of receiving bribes amid Brazil's ongoing Car Wash corruption probe
Dakota Access Pipeline Owner Sues Greenpeace
The company behind the Dakota Access Pipeline launched an unusual legal attack against Greenpeace and other environmental groups, alleging that the organizations effectively ran a criminal enterprise through their protests of the project.
Eletrobras Shares Jump on Privatization Plan
Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA, or Eletrobras, surged more than 40% in São Paulo, pushing the benchmark Ibovespa stock exchange past the 70,000-point threshold for the first time since 2011.
Oil Gains Ahead of Inventory Report
Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday, driven by supply disruptions in Libya and expectations for a drop in U.S. crude stockpiles.
World's Biggest Sovereign-Wealth Fund Nears $1 Trillion Valuation
Norway's sovereign-wealth fund, the world's biggest, continued its march toward a $1 trillion valuation after the best half-year return in its history.
Miners Are Flush With Cash Again
Fueled by a sharp rise in commodities prices, companies like BHP Billiton, Glencore and Rio Tinto are flush with cash again, boosting dividends, cutting debt and shelling out cash for expansions.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
August 23, 2017 04:15 ET (08:15 GMT)