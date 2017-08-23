FTC Approves Whole Foods-Amazon Merger

Continue Reading Below

Amazon's takeover of Whole Foods cleared its biggest hurdle on Wednesday as federal regulators approved the e-commerce giant's big bet on the more than $700 billion food retail market.

Uber Racks Up Rides, Losses Amid Setbacks

Uber Technologies Inc.'s scandal-plagued year apparently hasn't deterred ridership, though the ride-hailing company is still reporting heavy financial losses.

WPP Sounds a Warning Signal on Consumer-Ad Spending; Shares Sink

WPP shares were off 10% after the world's largest advertising company reported a steeper-than-expected slowdown in ad buying by consumer-goods companies, especially in North America.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

HP's Earnings, Sales Beat Expectations

HP, boosted by rising sales of notebooks and desktop computers, posted better-than-expected revenue of $13.1 billion in its fiscal third quarter. Adjusted earnings of 43 cents a share also beat analyst expectations, but shares fell after-hours.

Meg Whitman Stands By Statement She Won't Be Uber CEO

The Hewlett Packard Enterprise chief executive repeated that she won't be the next CEO of Uber following news that the board is considering her again as a candidate.

Invesco Close to Deal for Guggenheim ETF Business

Invesco Ltd. is nearing an agreement to buy Guggenheim Partners's exchange-traded-funds business for more than $1 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

Cargill Invests in Startup That Grows 'Clean Meat' From Cells

Cargill, one of the world's largest producers of beef and poultry, has taken a stake in a startup developing technology to grow meat from self-reproducing animal cells.

Mitsui Sumitomo to Buy Singapore's First Capital From Fairfax

Japanese insurer Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. has struck a deal to buy Singapore-based property and casualty insurer First Capital from Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. for $1.6 billion.

American Express Admits to Offering Worse Credit-Card Terms in U.S. Territories

American Express acknowledged that it offered worse terms to credit-card customers in Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories than those extended to clients in the 50 states, and has paid $95 million to affected consumers to settle the matter.

U.S. Gets Easier Path to Insider-Trading Convictions

A federal appeals court upheld the 2014 insider-trading conviction of former SAC Capital Advisors portfolio manager Mathew Martoma, in a broad ruling that could ease the government's ability to prosecute corporate insiders that divulge confidential information.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 23, 2017 19:15 ET (23:15 GMT)