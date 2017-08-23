On Our Radar

Investors Intelligence Poll: Bullish Sentiment Continues Slide

By Bowdeya Tweh Features Dow Jones Newswires

Bullish sentiment fell among financial advisers surveyed in the weekly Investors Intelligence poll.

Continue Reading Below

The percentage of financial advisers who are bullish on the market slipped to 48.1% from 50.5% a week earlier, while bearish sentiment rose to 18.3% from 18.1%.

The percentage of financial advisers expecting a market correction grew to 33.6% from 31.4%, with the latest figure reaching its highest level this year.

In the week ended Tuesday, 46.8% of stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange were above their 10-week moving averages.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average recently fell 87.13 points to 21812.76.

Write to Bowdeya Tweh at bowdeya.tweh@wsj.com

Continue Reading Below

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 23, 2017 10:02 ET (14:02 GMT)