Shire plc Shire Plc : Director/Pdmr Shareholding

TIDMSHP TIDMSHP
Continue Reading Below
Director/PDMR Shareholding
August 22, 2017
- Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG)
Notification of transaction by person discharging managerial
responsibilities
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities
1. ("PDMR") / person closely associated them ("PCA")
a) Name Flemming Ornskov
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Chief Executive Officer - PDMR
Initial notification /
b) amendment Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant,
3. auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Shire plc
b) LEI 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated
for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
4. where transactions have been conducted
Description of the
financial instrument, Shire plc Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary
a) type of instrument Shares")
Identification code ISIN: JE00B2QKY057
Nature of the
b) transaction Acquisition of Ordinary Shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
GBP36.6493 8,400
d) Aggregated information N/A (single transaction)
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e) Date of the transaction August 22, 2017
f) Place of the London Stock Exchange
transaction
Oliver Strawbridge
Senior Assistant Company Secretary
For further information please contact:
Investor Relations
Ian Karp ikarp@shire.com +1 781 482 9018
Robert Coates rcoates@shire.com +44 1256 894874
Media
Lisa Adler lisa.adler@shire.com +1 617 588 8607
Debbi Ford debbi.ford@shire.com +1 617 949 9083
NOTES TO EDITORS
About Shire
Shire is the leading global biotechnology company focused on serving
people with rare diseases. We strive to develop best-in-class products,
many of which are available in more than 100 countries, across core
therapeutic areas including Hematology, Immunology, Neuroscience,
Ophthalmics, Lysosomal Storage Disorders, Gastrointestinal / Internal
Medicine / Endocrine and Hereditary Angioedema; and a growing franchise
in Oncology.
Our employees come to work every day with a shared mission: to develop
and deliver breakthrough therapies for the hundreds of millions of
people in the world affected by rare diseases and other high-need
conditions, and who lack effective therapies to live their lives to the
fullest.
www.shire.com
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf
of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely
responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information
contained therein.
Source: Shire plc via Globenewswire
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
August 22, 2017 08:15 ET (12:15 GMT)