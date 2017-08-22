Oil Futures Rebound Some After Overnight Retreat

Oil futures gained some in Asia on Tuesday after losing more than half of Friday's gains overnight. That as low trading volume can make for sizable trading swings.

Continue Reading Below

--On the New York Mercantile Exchange, light sweet crude futures for delivery in September was recently up 0.3% at $47.53 a barrel in the Globex electronic session. October Brent crude on London's ICE Futures rose 0.3% at $51.84.

--With the spread between WTI and Brent topping $4 a barrel for the first time in nearly 2 years last week, that "creates an incentive for U.S. producers to sell crude abroad" and could keep their output high, says S&P Global Platts.

Write to Biman Mukherji at biman.mukherji@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 22, 2017 00:24 ET (04:24 GMT)