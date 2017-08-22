Stocks Bounce After Extended Selloff, Led by Tech Sector

U.S. stock indexes rose, buoyed by gains in shares of technology companies and retailers. The S&P 500 added 0.6%.

Richmond Fed Says Manufacturing Growth Flat in August

The Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond said manufacturing activity at factories across the central Atlantic states was mostly unchanged in August with an increase in employment offsetting declines in shipments and new orders.

Why the ECB Can't Catch a Break on the Euro

At the start of July, both German bond yields and the euro were moving higher. But in August they have diverged, with bond yields off the boil but the euro maintaining its poise. The answer to the conundrum may lie outside the eurozone.

Trump's Hard Line on Pakistan Compounds Stock-Market Woes

The U.S. president's tough rhetoric is the latest drag on Pakistan's beaten-up stock market, already a standout weak performer in a strong year for global equities.

World's Biggest Sovereign-Wealth Fund Nears $1 Trillion Valuation

Norway's sovereign-wealth fund, the world's biggest, continued its march toward a $1 trillion valuation after the best half-year return in its history.

Oil Gains Ahead of Inventory Report

Oil prices advanced Tuesday morning, retracing some of the prior day's losses on the expectation of a further drawdown in U.S. crude inventories.

Why the Chinese Yuan's Hot Streak Will Cool Off

China's currency has been on a tear lately after more than a year of weakening. But there are a number of reasons why this run won't last.

Indonesia's Central Bank Cuts Key Rate

Bank Indonesia lowered the seven-day reverse repo rate by 0.25 percentage point to 4.50%, in a bid to spur bank lending and bolster economic growth.

Canada Retail Sales Rose 0.1% in June

Canadian retail sales rose for the fourth straight month in June due to increased activity at clothing stores and building material dealers.

Mexican Economy Grows for 16th Straight Quarter

Mexico chalked up its 16th consecutive quarter of economic growth in the April-to-June period as strong services output compensated for sluggish industrial production.

