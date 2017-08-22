Captrust to Acquire Smaller Investment Advisory Rival

Continue Reading Below

One of the country's largest investment advisory firms is acquiring a namesake firm from which it split two decades ago, a move that comes as the industry consolidates to combat an aging workforce and rising compliance costs.

Indonesia's Central Bank Cuts Key Rate

Bank Indonesia lowered the seven-day reverse repo rate by 0.25 percentage point to 4.50%, in a bid to spur bank lending and bolster economic growth.

World's Biggest Sovereign-Wealth Fund Nears $1 Trillion Valuation

Norway's sovereign-wealth fund, the world's biggest, continued its march toward a $1 trillion valuation after the best half-year return in its history.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Why the Chinese Yuan's Hot Streak Will Cool Off

China's currency has been on a tear lately after more than a year of weakening. But there are a number of reasons why this run won't last.

Deerfield Resolves Insider Trading Probe With SEC

Large New York hedge fund Deerfield Management has agreed to a multimillion-dollar fine to settle what is shaping up to be a major crackdown by the U.S. government on Washington's political intelligence industry.

H&R Block Names Former Uber Exec Jones CEO

H&R Block has tapped former Uber and Target executive Jeffrey Jones to revamp the 62-year-old tax preparer.

Free Money From a Smart Insurer

Talk of a breakup of U.K. insurer Prudential returns as regularly as summer holidays. A nuanced view of the company's plans promises value to investors.

J.P. Morgan Donates Up to $2 Million Following Charlottesville

J.P. Morgan Chase is planning up to $2 million in donations to human and civil-rights organizations following the recent clashes in Charlottesville, Va.

Qatar Dispute Puts Pressure on Local Banks

Qatari banks are facing funding pressure, as foreign customers worried about Doha's intensifying spat with its Arab neighbors withdraw deposits.

Brevan Howard Co-Founder Moving Back to London 'Imminently'

Billionaire hedge fund trader Alan Howard is quitting Geneva and returning to England, according to a person familiar with the matter.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 22, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)