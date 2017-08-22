Chevron CEO to Resign as Oil Giant Seeks Change

Chevron CEO John Watson is planning to step down as the energy giant seeks new leadership for a changing oil world, according to people familiar with the matter.

Oil Gains Ahead of Inventory Report

Oil prices fluctuated between gains and losses on Tuesday as investors awaited more signs that a global glut of crude is easing.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Seen Decreasing in DOE Data

Gasoline stockpiles are expected to show a decrease of 500,000 barrels while distillates are expected to fall by 300,000 barrels

Elliott Notches Win as BHP Plans to Put U.S. Shale Assets Up for Sale

Activist investor Elliott Management scored a victory as BHP Billiton said it now plans to sell its onshore U.S. oil-and-gas operations.

Dakota Access Pipeline Owner Sues Greenpeace

The company behind the Dakota Access Pipeline launched an unusual legal attack against Greenpeace and other environmental groups, alleging that the organizations effectively ran a criminal enterprise through their protests of the project.

Eletrobras Shares Jump on Privatization Plan

Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA, or Eletrobras, surged more than 40% in São Paulo, pushing the benchmark Ibovespa stock exchange past the 70,000-point threshold for the first time since 2011.

World's Biggest Sovereign-Wealth Fund Nears $1 Trillion Valuation

Norway's sovereign-wealth fund, the world's biggest, continued its march toward a $1 trillion valuation after the best half-year return in its history.

Neuberger Berman Arm Backs Energy Capital in New Power Play

Dyal Capital Partners bought the equivalent of less than 20% of Energy Capital Partners in a deal that is below $500 million, said people familiar with the matter.

Former Petrobras CEO Charged With Corruption

Aldemir Bendine, who ran the state-run oil giant and Banco do Brasil, is accused of receiving bribes amid Brazil's ongoing Car Wash corruption probe

Miners Are Flush With Cash Again

Fueled by a sharp rise in commodities prices, companies like BHP Billiton, Glencore and Rio Tinto are flush with cash again, boosting dividends, cutting debt and shelling out cash for expansions.

