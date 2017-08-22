Oil Gains Ahead of Inventory Report

Continue Reading Below

Oil prices advanced Tuesday morning, retracing some of the prior day's losses on the expectation of a further drawdown in U.S. crude inventories.

World's Biggest Sovereign-Wealth Fund Nears $1 Trillion Valuation

Norway's sovereign-wealth fund, the world's biggest, continued its march toward a $1 trillion valuation after the best half-year return in its history.

Brazil's Government to Reduce Stake in Electrobras

Brazil's government said it plans to reduce its controlling stake in debt-ridden power utility Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA, or Eletrobras, in what could be one of the country's most significant privatizations since the 1990s.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Elliott Notches Win as BHP Eyes Sale of U.S. Shale Assets

Activist investors scored a victory after BHP Billiton said it was looking to sell its onshore U.S. oil-and-gas operations.

Tesla Bonds Tumble in Sign of Concern Over Finances

Tesla Inc.'s first bonds have fallen more than 2% in price since their issuance 10 days ago, the latest sign of Wall Street's ambivalence over the electric-car maker's prospects.

Texas Regulators Are First Test for Sempra's Oncor Deal

Texas regulators who have proven to be harsh critics of suitors for Oncor, the largest power-transmission utility in the state, will be the first test for Sempra Energy's $9.45 billion takeover offer.

Total Buys Maersk Oil for $5 Billion

French oil giant Total has agreed to acquire Danish conglomerate A.P. Moeller-Maersk's oil unit for $4.95 billion, signaling a renewed appetite for deals in the global oil-and-gas industry.

Eclipse Watchers Are Driving Up Gas Prices

As people flock to places where they can catch the solar eclipse, they're giving the gasoline market a late summer boost.

Solar Plants to Go Dark During Eclipse

Monday's eclipse is more than a celestial fascination to operators of power plants across the U.S. Seventeen big solar power plants will be in the "path of totality."

Natural Gas Prices Settle Higher Following Last Week's Selloff

Natural gas futures settled higher Monday, following rising spot prices and as investors stepped in to take advantage of last week's selloff.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 22, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)