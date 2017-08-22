LG Electronics to Build Factory for Electric Car Parts in Michigan

The South Korean company will spend about $25 million to build a factory for electric car parts in a Detroit suburb.

Uber Board Still Considering HPE's Whitman as CEO Contender

Uber Technologies' board is again considering Hewlett Packard Enterprise Chief Executive Meg Whitman as a possible candidate for the ride-hailing giant's CEO job despite her public statement pulling out of contention, people familiar with the matter said.

Mutual Funds Mark Down Uber Investments by Up to 15%

Four mutual-fund companies have marked down their investments in Uber by as much as 15%, the first such price cuts that suggest these investors are souring on the ride-hailing giant following a scandal-ridden year.

BHP Taps Experienced Executives to Fill Out Changes in Board

BHP Billiton plans to replace two directors who have opted to leave the resources giant with experienced executives, another win for disgruntled investors.

GoDaddy COO Scott Wagner Returning to Chief Executive Post

GoDaddy Inc. said Tuesday that Chief Operating Officer Scott Wagner will assume the company's top post after Chief Executive Blake Irving retires at year's end.

TurboTax Parent Intuit Names New Finance Chief

Intuit, the maker of TurboTax and QuickBooks, said Chief Financial Officer R. Neil Williams will step down from his post next year after spending nearly 10 years with the company.

Container Store Pushes Out Debt Maturity to 2021 From 2019

The Container Store said it has reached a deal to extend the maturity of its credit facility by two years to 2021, avoiding the prospect of refinancing the loans next year.

Verizon to Throttle Video Quality, Revamp Unlimited Data Plans

Verizon Communications said it would start limiting video quality for all customers across its network, months after the No. 1 U.S. carrier by subscribers launched unlimited data plans.

Village Voice to End Print Publication

The alt-weekly that was a force in cultural and political reporting in New York City will continue to publish online and produce events, its owner said.

Blackstone Considers Initial Public Offering of Gates Corp.

Blackstone Group is considering an initial public offering of Gates Corp. that could value the auto-parts maker at as much as $9 billion.

