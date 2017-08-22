BHP Eyes Sale of U.S. Shale Business After Months of Investor Pressure

Activist investors scored a victory after BHP Billiton said it was looking to sell its onshore U.S. oil-and-gas operations.

Pentagon Eliminates Lockheed Martin From $85 Billion Missile Program

The Pentagon eliminated Lockheed Martin Corp. from an $85 billion competition to update the nation's land-based intercontinental ballistic nuclear missiles, one of the most fiercely contested defense contracts this decade.

Texas Regulators Are First Test for Sempra's Oncor Deal

Texas regulators who have proven to be harsh critics of suitors for Oncor, the largest power-transmission utility in the state, will be the first test for Sempra Energy's $9.45 billion takeover offer.

Tesla Bonds Tumble in Sign of Concern Over Finances

Tesla Inc.'s first bonds have fallen more than 2% in price since their issuance 10 days ago, the latest sign of Wall Street's ambivalence over the electric-car maker's prospects.

Johnson & Johnson Hit With $417 Million Verdict in Baby Powder Case

A jury awarded a woman with ovarian cancer $417 million Monday in a case against Johnson & Johnson, the latest hit to the pharmaceutical company in widespread litigation over the alleged harms of its baby powder.

Cisco to Buy Springpath for $320 Million

Cisco Systems said Monday it plans to buy Springpath Inc., an early partner in the so-called hyperconverged-systems market, as part of a shift to selling software and services to help turn around the struggling company.

Brazil's Government to Reduce Stake in Electrobras

Brazil's government said it plans to reduce its controlling stake in debt-ridden power utility Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA, or Eletrobras, in what could be one of the country's most significant privatizations since the 1990s.

Univision Says Lawsuit Over Deadspin Story Intended to Scare Journalists

A Univision division sought to quickly defeat a defamation lawsuit brought over an article published on the sports website Deadspin, saying the complaint is intended to intimidate journalists.

Macy's Hires eBay Executive Amid Management Shakeup

Macy's poached a senior eBay executive and streamlined its top management in an effort to speed up decision-making at the struggling department-store chain.

Deerfield Resolves Insider Trading Probe With SEC

Large New York hedge fund Deerfield Management has agreed to a multimillion-dollar fine to settle what is shaping up to be a major crackdown by the U.S. government on Washington's political intelligence industry.

