Brazil's Government to Reduce Stake in Electrobras

Continue Reading Below

Brazil's government said it plans to reduce its controlling stake in debt-ridden power utility Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA, or Eletrobras, in what could be one of the country's most significant privatizations since the 1990s.

BHP Billiton Looking to Shed U.S. Shale Operations

Activist investors scored a victory after BHP Billiton said it was looking to sell its onshore U.S. oil-and-gas operations.

Univision Says Lawsuit Over Deadspin Story Intended to Scare Journalists

A Univision division sought to quickly defeat a defamation lawsuit brought over an article published on the sports website Deadspin, saying the complaint is intended to intimidate journalists.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Pentagon Eliminates Lockheed Martin From $85 Billion Missile Program

The Pentagon eliminated Lockheed Martin Corp. from an $85 billion competition to update the nation's land-based intercontinental ballistic nuclear missiles, one of the most fiercely contested defense contracts this decade.

Deerfield Resolves Insider Trading Probe With SEC

Large New York hedge fund Deerfield Management has agreed to a multimillion-dollar fine to settle what is shaping up to be a major crackdown by the U.S. government on Washington's political intelligence industry.

Tesla Bonds Tumble in Sign of Concern Over Finances

Tesla Inc.'s first bonds have fallen more than 2% in price since their issuance 10 days ago, the latest sign of Wall Street's ambivalence over the electric-car maker's prospects.

Macy's Hires eBay Executive Amid Management Shakeup

Macy's poached a senior eBay executive and streamlined its top management in an effort to speed up decision-making at the struggling department-store chain.

Texas Regulators Are First Test for Sempra's Oncor Deal

Texas regulators who have proven to be harsh critics of suitors for Oncor, the largest power-transmission utility in the state, will be the first test for Sempra Energy's $9.45 billion takeover offer.

Simon Property Reaches Settlement in Antitrust Investigation by New York

New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and retail property giant Simon Property Group reached a settlement in an antitrust case that requires Simon to end practices that the attorney general alleged protected Simon's popular Woodbury Common Premium Outlets from competition.

Businesses Keep on Truckin' Through Solar Eclipse

With eclipse-watchers jamming roadways from Oregon to South Carolina on Monday, transportation companies rerouted drivers and shifted deliveries for cargo ranging from furniture to construction equipment.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 22, 2017 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)