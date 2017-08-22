On Our Radar

Drop in Durable Goods Expected -- Data Week Ahead

Features Dow Jones Newswires

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Continue Reading Below

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Wednesday 0945 Markit Flash Mfg PMI Aug 53.0 (3) 53.3*

0945 Markit Flash Services PMI Aug 54.9 (3) 54.7*

1000 New Home Sales Jul 615K (25) 610K

Continue Reading Below

-- percent change Jul +0.8% +0.8%

Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Aug 19 235K (19) 232K

1000 Existing Home Sales Jul 5.55M (24) 5.52M

-- percent change Jul +0.5% -1.8%

1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Aug N/A 10

Composite Index

Friday 0830 Durable Goods Orders Jul -6.0% (21) +6.4%**

*End-July Reading

**Revised Figure

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 22, 2017 10:14 ET (14:14 GMT)