Drop in Durable Goods Expected -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Wednesday 0945 Markit Flash Mfg PMI Aug 53.0 (3) 53.3*
0945 Markit Flash Services PMI Aug 54.9 (3) 54.7*
1000 New Home Sales Jul 615K (25) 610K
-- percent change Jul +0.8% +0.8%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Aug 19 235K (19) 232K
1000 Existing Home Sales Jul 5.55M (24) 5.52M
-- percent change Jul +0.5% -1.8%
1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Aug N/A 10
Composite Index
Friday 0830 Durable Goods Orders Jul -6.0% (21) +6.4%**
*End-July Reading
**Revised Figure
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
August 22, 2017 10:14 ET (14:14 GMT)