Shire plc Shire Plc Director And Senior Management Changes

Shire plc Director and Senior Management Changes
August 21, 2017 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG) ("Shire" or the
"Company"), announces changes to its Executive Committee, as it
progresses its strategy to sharpen its focus as a leader in rare
diseases.
Jeff Poulton, Chief Financial Officer, will be leaving Shire at the end
of the year to serve as CFO at Indigo Ag, Inc., a start-up company based
in Boston that uses the plant microbiome to improve the productivity and
sustainability of agriculture. The Board will commence a formal search
for a successor and Jeff will continue to serve in his current role as
this search progresses. During this transition period, Jeff will remain
on the Executive Committee and on the Board of Directors of Shire plc.
Jeff will also continue to support the Company's on-going strategic
review of its business.
Dr. Flemming Ornskov, MD, MPH, Chief Executive Officer, said: "It is
with regret that we announce Jeff's upcoming departure. Having held
numerous roles within the Company, Jeff has demonstrated steadfast
commitment to Shire through a very intense period of activity and has
made significant contributions to our organization. Jeff will continue
to lead the Shire Finance team through the Q3 reporting period and to
the end of the year, and will play an active role in the search for his
successor. On behalf of all Shire employees, we are grateful to Jeff
for his dedication and leadership and wish him the very best in his
future endeavours."
Jeff Poulton, Chief Financial Officer, said: "It has been a privilege to
work for Shire and to have played a part in the exceptional growth story
of such an inspirational company. It has been a difficult decision, but
in departing Shire, I wanted to join a smaller organization where I can
play a role in building a new company. As Shire finalizes the
integration of Baxalta and focusses on paying down debt, this also
presents a perfect time for me to begin this transition. I know I leave
Shire well positioned to pursue its strategy and deliver value for
shareholders, supported by a strong Finance team."
Susan Kilsby, Chairman of the Board, said: "On behalf of the Board of
Directors, I want to thank Jeff for his long tenure and unwavering
dedication to Shire and our patients. While we will miss Jeff's positive
spirit and professionalism, we understand his decision to start a new
career. During Jeff's time at Shire he has travelled the globe,
transformed the Finance department, and led the continued successful
integration of Baxalta and many other acquisitions. We fully appreciate
his contributions that have helped to make Shire a great organization."
This notification is to satisfy the Company's obligations under LR
9.6.11R of the UK Listing Rules.
The Company also announces that Joanne Cordeiro has been appointed Chief
Human Resources Officer and a member of the Executive Committee,
effective immediately. Joanne takes over the role held by Ginger
Gregory. Joanne joined Shire in March 2011 and has been serving as
Interim Head of Human Resources since March 2017. Before joining Shire,
Joanne served in various Human Resources management and executive search
roles at Teradyne Inc., Covansys Corporation (now a DXC Technology
Company), Avid Technology, Inc., and Sybase Inc. (now an SAP company).
In reference to Joanne's appointment, Dr. Ornskov said: "I have worked
closely with Joanne over the past several years as we have transformed
Shire into the global leader in the treatment of rare diseases. Joanne's
dedication, skill, and expertise have been an invaluable resource in the
successful integration of Baxalta into the Shire business. She is a
trusted partner to the entire management team and a passionate supporter
of our in-house talent and leadership development programs, which are
crucial to our business."
Joanne Cordeiro, Chief Human Resources Officer, said: "It is an honor to
accept this appointment and I look forward to the opportunity to
continue building on the expertise and passion of my colleagues at Shire,
attracting top talent to our organization, and working with the rest of
the Executive Committee, all of whom are dedicated to improving the
lives of the patients we serve."
