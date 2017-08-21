Shire plc Shire Plc Director And Senior Management Changes

TIDMSHP

Shire plc Director and Senior Management Changes

August 21, 2017 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG) ("Shire" or the

"Company"), announces changes to its Executive Committee, as it

progresses its strategy to sharpen its focus as a leader in rare

diseases.

Jeff Poulton, Chief Financial Officer, will be leaving Shire at the end

of the year to serve as CFO at Indigo Ag, Inc., a start-up company based

in Boston that uses the plant microbiome to improve the productivity and

sustainability of agriculture. The Board will commence a formal search

for a successor and Jeff will continue to serve in his current role as

this search progresses. During this transition period, Jeff will remain

on the Executive Committee and on the Board of Directors of Shire plc.

Jeff will also continue to support the Company's on-going strategic

review of its business.

Dr. Flemming Ornskov, MD, MPH, Chief Executive Officer, said: "It is

with regret that we announce Jeff's upcoming departure. Having held

numerous roles within the Company, Jeff has demonstrated steadfast

commitment to Shire through a very intense period of activity and has

made significant contributions to our organization. Jeff will continue

to lead the Shire Finance team through the Q3 reporting period and to

the end of the year, and will play an active role in the search for his

successor. On behalf of all Shire employees, we are grateful to Jeff

for his dedication and leadership and wish him the very best in his

future endeavours."

Jeff Poulton, Chief Financial Officer, said: "It has been a privilege to

work for Shire and to have played a part in the exceptional growth story

of such an inspirational company. It has been a difficult decision, but

in departing Shire, I wanted to join a smaller organization where I can

play a role in building a new company. As Shire finalizes the

integration of Baxalta and focusses on paying down debt, this also

presents a perfect time for me to begin this transition. I know I leave

Shire well positioned to pursue its strategy and deliver value for

shareholders, supported by a strong Finance team."

Susan Kilsby, Chairman of the Board, said: "On behalf of the Board of

Directors, I want to thank Jeff for his long tenure and unwavering

dedication to Shire and our patients. While we will miss Jeff's positive

spirit and professionalism, we understand his decision to start a new

career. During Jeff's time at Shire he has travelled the globe,

transformed the Finance department, and led the continued successful

integration of Baxalta and many other acquisitions. We fully appreciate

his contributions that have helped to make Shire a great organization."

This notification is to satisfy the Company's obligations under LR

9.6.11R of the UK Listing Rules.

The Company also announces that Joanne Cordeiro has been appointed Chief

Human Resources Officer and a member of the Executive Committee,

effective immediately. Joanne takes over the role held by Ginger

Gregory. Joanne joined Shire in March 2011 and has been serving as

Interim Head of Human Resources since March 2017. Before joining Shire,

Joanne served in various Human Resources management and executive search

roles at Teradyne Inc., Covansys Corporation (now a DXC Technology

Company), Avid Technology, Inc., and Sybase Inc. (now an SAP company).

In reference to Joanne's appointment, Dr. Ornskov said: "I have worked

closely with Joanne over the past several years as we have transformed

Shire into the global leader in the treatment of rare diseases. Joanne's

dedication, skill, and expertise have been an invaluable resource in the

successful integration of Baxalta into the Shire business. She is a

trusted partner to the entire management team and a passionate supporter

of our in-house talent and leadership development programs, which are

crucial to our business."

Joanne Cordeiro, Chief Human Resources Officer, said: "It is an honor to

accept this appointment and I look forward to the opportunity to

continue building on the expertise and passion of my colleagues at Shire,

attracting top talent to our organization, and working with the rest of

the Executive Committee, all of whom are dedicated to improving the

lives of the patients we serve."

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations

Ian Karp ikarp@shire.com +1 781 482 9018

Robert Coates rcoates@shire.com +44 1256 894874

Media

Lisa Adler lisa.adler@shire.com +1 617 588 8607

Debbi Ford debbi.ford@shire.com +1 617 949 9083

For information regarding Indigo Ag, Inc., please contact:

Lauren Ashbrook lashbrook@indigoag.com + 1 617 909-9390

NOTES TO EDITORS

Stephen Williams, Deputy Company Secretary, is responsible for arranging

the release of this announcement.

Inside Information

This announcement contains inside information.

Remuneration

Jeff Poulton will continue to be paid in line with his current

remuneration arrangements until his date of departure. Details of the

remuneration arrangements relating to Mr. Poulton's departure will be

disclosed in due course.

www.shire.com

