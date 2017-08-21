Dow on Track for Third Straight Session of Declines

U.S. stocks wobbled, weighed down by declines in energy shares. The Dow industrials fell 0.3%, on track for their third consecutive session of declines.

The Calm in Emerging Markets Suddenly Broke

Investors poured money into emerging-market stocks for 21 straight weeks. Emerging-market debt funds had attracted fresh cash for 28 straight weeks. Both streaks came to a halt last week.

Booming Metals Rally Signals Optimism on Global Growth

Bullish investors are pushing the prices of copper, aluminum and other industrial metals to multiyear highs, betting that recent signs of resurgent global growth and falling supplies will stoke demand for raw materials.

Crude Prices Lower Ahead of OPEC Meeting

Oil prices slid in midday trading as investors awaited the results of an OPEC meeting Monday and new data later this week on U.S. inventory levels.

Qatar Dispute Puts Pressure on Local Banks

Qatari banks are facing funding pressure, as foreign customers worried about Doha's intensifying spat with its Arab neighbors withdraw deposits.

Bundesbank Sees Strong German Growth Continuing

The German economy is expected to continue its strong growth trend in the current quarter on the back of industrial exports, the country's central bank said.

Chicago Fed Report Shows Slight Slowdown in July

Economic activity across the U.S. decreased slightly in July, according to a report released Monday.

Why Monetary Policy Isn't the Only Game in Town Anymore

The Jackson Hole gathering of central bankers has been an opportunity for policy makers to pledge extraordinary support for economies, in particular via quantitative easing. But this year looks different.

First Round of Nafta Talks Reveals Early Friction

The U.S., Mexico and Canada completed the opening round of talks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement, but tensions over certain areas signaled tough bargaining ahead.

Global Economy Week Ahead: Europe PMI, U.S. Durable Goods, Jackson Hole

This week, top central bankers including Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen and ECB President Mario Draghi will gather for the Jackson Hole economic symposium, and the eurozone will see data on manufacturing and consumer confidence.

