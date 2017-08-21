Stocks Extend Losses as Focus Shifts to Central Banks

Global stocks extended a recent losing streak with comments from global central bank officials expected to dominate most of the week's trading.

Global Economy Week Ahead: Europe PMI, U.S. Durable Goods, Jackson Hole

This week, top central bankers including Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen and ECB President Mario Draghi will gather for the Jackson Hole economic symposium, and the eurozone will see data on manufacturing and consumer confidence.

Draghi Is Likely to Lay Out End to Europe's Quantitative Easing

In his return to the Fed's symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyo., this week, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi is expected to set out the case for ending quantitative easing-the program he introduced at the event three years earlier.

Booming Metals Rally Signals Optimism on Global Growth

Bullish investors are pushing the prices of copper, aluminum and other industrial metals to multiyear highs, betting that recent signs of resurgent global growth and falling supplies will stoke demand for raw materials.

Crude Prices Fall Ahead of OPEC Meeting

Oil prices edged down as investors awaited the results of an OPEC meeting today and new data later this week on U.S. inventory levels.

Bundesbank Sees Strong German Growth Continuing

The German economy is expected to continue its strong growth trend in the current quarter on the back of industrial exports, the country's central bank said.

First Round of Nafta Talks Reveals Early Friction

The U.S., Mexico and Canada completed the opening round of talks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement, but tensions over certain areas signaled tough bargaining ahead.

Investors Grapple With Signs of Unrest

Investors are running out of reasons to keep buying U.S. stocks, exposing a growing number of warning signs. Many agree the indiscriminate optimism that characterized the postelection rally is evaporating.

U.S. Exports Gas to Europe, and Russia Aims to Counter

As the first shipment of American liquefied natural gas heads to Lithuania, Russian companies are lowering prices, changing sales methods and developing their own LNG facilities.

Steve Bannon, Controversial Aide to Trump, Is Out

President Donald Trump ousted chief strategist Steve Bannon, as newly minted Chief of Staff John Kelly sought to bring order to an administration riven by infighting and power struggles, and increasingly at odds with congressional leaders.

