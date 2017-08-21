Qatar Dispute Puts Pressure on Local Banks

Qatari banks are facing funding pressure, as foreign customers worried about Doha's intensifying spat with its Arab neighbors withdraw deposits.

The Calm in Emerging Markets Suddenly Broke

Investors poured money into emerging-market stocks for 21 straight weeks. Emerging-market debt funds had attracted fresh cash for 28 straight weeks. Both streaks came to a halt last week.

Brevan Howard Co-Founder Moving Back to London 'Imminently'

Billionaire hedge fund trader Alan Howard is quitting Geneva and returning to England, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Why Monetary Policy Isn't the Only Game in Town Anymore

The Jackson Hole gathering of central bankers has been an opportunity for policy makers to pledge extraordinary support for economies, in particular via quantitative easing. But this year looks different.

Why Lawsuits Targeting Stock Losses Are on the Rise

This year has seen a historic number of class-action securities lawsuits. Law firms are increasingly bringing securities cases targeting business disruptions or disasters, failed pharmaceutical trials and disappointing earnings.

Smaller Firms Are Winning the Deals

Merger and acquisition activity is retreating, but some boutique investment banks are still raking in fees.

Draghi Is Likely to Lay Out End to Europe's Quantitative Easing

In his return to the Fed's symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyo., this week, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi is expected to set out the case for ending quantitative easing-the program he introduced at the event three years earlier.

Investors Grapple With Signs of Unrest

Investors are running out of reasons to keep buying U.S. stocks, exposing a growing number of warning signs. Many agree the indiscriminate optimism that characterized the postelection rally is evaporating.

Investors Pull Back From Gundlach's Biggest Fund at DoubleLine

Bond investors once eager to be in Jeffrey Gundlach's white-hot DoubleLine Total Return bond fund have pulled out $8.5 billion since its September 2016 peak-an abrupt reversal for the outspoken fund manager.

CFOs Want to Free up Working Capital

U.S. finance chiefs are shrinking the time it takes to convert trillions tied up in their businesses into tangible cash. Some of their European counterparts are struggling to do the same.

