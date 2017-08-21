Draghi Is Likely to Lay Out End to Europe's Quantitative Easing

In his return to the Fed's symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyo., this week, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi is expected to set out the case for ending quantitative easing-the program he introduced at the event three years earlier.

Investors Grapple With Signs of Unrest

Investors are running out of reasons to keep buying U.S. stocks, exposing a growing number of warning signs. Many agree the indiscriminate optimism that characterized the postelection rally is evaporating.

Investors Pull Back From Gundlach's Biggest Fund at DoubleLine

Bond investors once eager to be in Jeffrey Gundlach's white-hot DoubleLine Total Return bond fund have pulled out $8.5 billion since its September 2016 peak-an abrupt reversal for the outspoken fund manager.

Mystery Bidder Emerges to Challenge Buffett for Oncor

Warren Buffett's battle for control of a Texas power company took a turn as a new mystery bidder emerged to challenge Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s $9 billion offer.

Carl Icahn Resigns as Special Adviser to President

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn stepped down, saying he didn't want "partisan bickering" to cloud the work of the Trump administration.

SEC to Drop Civil Charges Against Ex-J.P. Morgan 'London Whale' Traders

Federal regulators said they would drop civil charges against two former J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. traders at the center of the 2012 "London Whale" saga, ending the last U.S. case against traders involved in a debacle that cost the New York bank more than $6 billion.

China Curbs Hollywood Deals, but Greenlights Tech Investments

China formalized existing measures that curb outbound investment in sectors such as property, hotels, cinema, entertainment and sports teams-but not in technology.

The Latest Front in Battling Hate Groups: Credit Cards

Payments and credit-card companies including American Express, Discover and PayPal are booting dozens of individuals and groups associated with right-wing extremist movements off their systems.

U.S. Unit of Intesa Sanpaolo Agrees to Pay $35 Million Over Mishandling ADRs

A U.S. subsidiary of Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo SpA has agreed to pay $35 million to settle claims that it improperly obtained and lent foreign shares to clients, marking the second time regulators have penalized a broker-dealer based on a wide-ranging probe of the market.

Problems Again Found in How Broker-Dealers Are Audited, PCAOB Says

Federal inspectors found problems in more than 80% of the audits of broker-dealers they reviewed last year, the government's auditing regulator said Friday.

