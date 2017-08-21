Crude Prices Lower Ahead of OPEC Meeting

Oil prices slid in midday trading as investors awaited the results of an OPEC meeting Monday and new data later this week on U.S. inventory levels.

Sempra Energy Reaches Deal to Buy Oncor After Outbidding Berkshire

Sempra Energy has reached a deal to buy Oncor for $9.45 billion after swooping in to snatch the power-transmission company away from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.

Total Buys Maersk Oil for $5 Billion

French oil giant Total has agreed to acquire Danish conglomerate A.P. Moeller-Maersk's oil unit for $4.95 billion, signaling a renewed appetite for deals in the global oil-and-gas industry.

Solar Plants to Go Dark During Eclipse

Monday's eclipse is more than a celestial fascination to operators of power plants across the U.S. Seventeen big solar power plants will be in the "path of totality."

Old Oil Is New Again

As the costs of shale fracking rise, a growing number of small- and mid-sized oil firms from California to Oklahoma are forgoing expensive projects and opting for old-school wells instead.

U.S. Exports Gas to Europe, and Russia Aims to Counter

As the first shipment of American liquefied natural gas heads to Lithuania, Russian companies are lowering prices, changing sales methods and developing their own LNG facilities.

Mystery Bidder Emerges to Challenge Buffett for Oncor

Warren Buffett's battle for control of a Texas power company took a turn as a new mystery bidder emerged to challenge Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s $9 billion offer.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by Five in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by five in the past week to 763, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes Inc., a unit of General Electric Co.

Power-Generation Company Calpine Agrees to Be Sold to Consortium

Private-equity firm Energy Capital Partners and a group of co-investors has agreed to buy power-generation company Calpine for $5.6 billion.

How Goldman Lost $100 Million on a Gas Bet Gone Wrong

Goldman lost more than $100 million in a wrong-way bet on regional natural-gas prices this spring, a setback that played a large role in the New York bank's subpar second-quarter trading performance.

August 21, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)