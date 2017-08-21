Total Buys Maersk Oil for $5 Billion

French oil company Total has agreed to acquire Danish conglomerate A.P. Moeller-Maersk's oil unit for $4.95 billion, the latest sign activity is returning to the sector following a three-year slump in oil prices.

Crude Prices Fall Ahead of OPEC Meeting

Oil prices edged down as investors awaited the results of an OPEC meeting today and new data later this week on U.S. inventory levels.

Booming Metals Rally Signals Optimism on Global Growth

Bullish investors are pushing the prices of copper, aluminum and other industrial metals to multiyear highs, betting that recent signs of resurgent global growth and falling supplies will stoke demand for raw materials.

Sempra Energy Reaches Deal to Buy Oncor After Outbidding Berkshire

Sempra Energy has reached a deal to buy Oncor for $9.45 billion after swooping in to snatch the power-transmission company away from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.

Old Oil Is New Again

As the costs of shale fracking rise, a growing number of small- and mid-sized oil firms from California to Oklahoma are forgoing expensive projects and opting for old-school wells instead.

U.S. Exports Gas to Europe, and Russia Aims to Counter

As the first shipment of American liquefied natural gas heads to Lithuania, Russian companies are lowering prices, changing sales methods and developing their own LNG facilities.

Oil Rises on Refinery Outage, Weaker Dollar and Rig Drop

Oil prices vaulted higher after reports of a refinery outage kicked off a rally that continued throughout the afternoon as the dollar weakened and data showed a decline in the number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S.

Mystery Bidder Emerges to Challenge Buffett for Oncor

Warren Buffett's battle for control of a Texas power company took a turn as a new mystery bidder emerged to challenge Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s $9 billion offer.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by Five in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by five in the past week to 763, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes Inc., a unit of General Electric Co.

Power-Generation Company Calpine Agrees to Be Sold to Consortium

Private-equity firm Energy Capital Partners and a group of co-investors has agreed to buy power-generation company Calpine for $5.6 billion.

August 21, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)