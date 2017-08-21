Sempra Energy Reaches Deal to Buy Oncor After Outbidding Berkshire

Sempra Energy has reached a deal to buy Oncor for $9.45 billion after swooping in to snatch the power-transmission company away from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Samsung in Bold Bid to Concoct New Drugs

The Samsung conglomerate is pressing ahead with efforts to build a full-fledged prescription-drugs business, inking its first deal to develop novel drugs for hard-to-treat diseases.

Fortescue Metals Lifts Dividend Guidance Ratio After Jump in Profit

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. has flagged a more aggressive dividend payout after annual profit more than doubled on the back of strong iron-ore prices and ongoing efforts to lower production costs.

B&G Foods Gobbles Up SnackWell, Back to Nature Brands

B&G Foods has struck a deal to buy SnackWell's cookies and Back to Nature granola bars for $162.5 million, adding to its stable of older brands that have faltered as eating habits change.

Parts Suppliers Take a Hit From the Amazon Effect

Amazon.com Inc. is joining a host of online sellers shaking up the roughly $130 billion market for industrial parts used by plumbers, electricians and manufacturers.

Investors Pull Back From Gundlach's Biggest Fund at DoubleLine

Bond investors once eager to be in Jeffrey Gundlach's white-hot DoubleLine Total Return bond fund have pulled out $8.5 billion since its September 2016 peak-an abrupt reversal for the outspoken fund manager.

Samsung Investors Await Note 8 Launch and Scandal Verdict

For Samsung Electronics, the launch this week of a new smartphone and a court ruling for its detained de facto leader may offer closure and clarity for a company rocked by two scandals over the past year.

Alipay, WeChat Take Battle for Mobile-Payment Dominance Overseas

China's tech titans are expanding into foreign markets, signing partnerships with merchants in Southeast Asia and Europe and looking to invest in payment systems in other countries.

Tech Censorship of White Supremacists Draws Criticism From Within Industry

A prominent privacy group has questioned the power a few corporations have to censor, as the number of tech companies blocking white supremacists and a neo-Nazi website grow.

Google Searches for Ways to Boost News Subscriptions

The tech giant is working on new tools to help news organizations sell their wares, a move that could help ease its strained relationship with publishers.

