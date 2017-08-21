On Our Radar

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, August 21 2017

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 1,084,770 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Sep-17 13,210 13,350 13,145 13,255 13,120 135 25,054 77,272

Oct-17 13,485 13,545 13,315 13,420 13,270 150 156 434

Nov-17 13,510 13,625 13,360 13,500 13,390 110 14,178 35,162

Jan-18 16,580 16,770 16,350 16,595 16,440 155 998,940 388,256

Mar-18 16,685 16,915 16,685 16,825 16,460 365 332 200

Apr-18 16,765 16,950 16,765 16,875 16,470 405 6 64

May-18 16,870 17,080 16,680 16,905 16,710 195 46,092 48,626

Jun-18 16,935 17,115 16,845 16,935 16,735 200 8 74

Jul-18 16,940 17,200 16,940 17,070 16,710 360 4 30

Aug-18 - - - 16,960 16,960 0 0 2

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

