China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, August 21 2017
Continue Reading Below
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 1,084,770 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Sep-17 13,210 13,350 13,145 13,255 13,120 135 25,054 77,272
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Oct-17 13,485 13,545 13,315 13,420 13,270 150 156 434
Nov-17 13,510 13,625 13,360 13,500 13,390 110 14,178 35,162
Jan-18 16,580 16,770 16,350 16,595 16,440 155 998,940 388,256
Mar-18 16,685 16,915 16,685 16,825 16,460 365 332 200
Apr-18 16,765 16,950 16,765 16,875 16,470 405 6 64
May-18 16,870 17,080 16,680 16,905 16,710 195 46,092 48,626
Jun-18 16,935 17,115 16,845 16,935 16,735 200 8 74
Jul-18 16,940 17,200 16,940 17,070 16,710 360 4 30
Aug-18 - - - 16,960 16,960 0 0 2
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
August 21, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)