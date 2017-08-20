Global Economy Week Ahead: Europe PMI, U.S. Durable Goods, Jackson Hole

Continue Reading Below

This week, top central bankers including Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen and ECB President Mario Draghi will gather for the Jackson Hole economic symposium, and the eurozone will see data on manufacturing and consumer confidence.

Old Oil Is New Again

As the costs of shale fracking rise, a growing number of small- and mid-sized oil firms from California to Oklahoma are forgoing expensive projects and opting for old-school wells instead.

Draghi Is Likely to Lay Out End to Europe's Quantitative Easing

In his return to the Fed's symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyo., this week, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi is expected to set out the case for ending quantitative easing-the program he introduced at the event three years earlier.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Investors Grapple With Signs of Unrest

Investors are running out of reasons to keep buying U.S. stocks, exposing a growing number of warning signs. Many agree the indiscriminate optimism that characterized the postelection rally is evaporating.

U.S. Exports Gas to Europe, and Russia Aims to Counter

As the first shipment of American liquefied natural gas heads to Lithuania, Russian companies are lowering prices, changing sales methods and developing their own LNG facilities.

Blue Chips Fall for Second Week in a Row

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the week lower, capping a rocky stretch that included political turmoil, terror attacks and disappointing earnings.

Steve Bannon, Controversial Aide to Trump, Is Out

President Donald Trump ousted chief strategist Steve Bannon, as newly minted Chief of Staff John Kelly sought to bring order to an administration riven by infighting and power struggles, and increasingly at odds with congressional leaders.

China Curbs Hollywood Deals, but Greenlights Tech Investments

China formalized existing measures that curb outbound investment in sectors such as property, hotels, cinema, entertainment and sports teams-but not in technology.

U.S. Consumer Sentiment Rose in August

U.S. consumer sentiment increased in the first half of August to its highest level since January, as consumers cited a positive outlook for future economic conditions.

Oil Rises on Refinery Outage, Weaker Dollar and Rig Drop

Oil prices vaulted higher after reports of a refinery outage kicked off a rally that continued throughout the afternoon as the dollar weakened and data showed a decline in the number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 20, 2017 21:15 ET (01:15 GMT)