What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

A terrorist mowed down pedestrians with a van in the heart of Barcelona, killing at least 13 people and injuring over 100 in an attack claimed by Islamic State. Police later killed five alleged terrorists in the town of Cambrils.

Trump defended the "beautiful" statues commemorating Confederate leaders and lamented efforts to remove them.

The ACLU said it would no longer defend hate groups seeking to march with firearms, taking a tougher stance on armed protests.

Bannon remarks, including statements about North Korea, raised new questions about his standing as White House chief strategist.

Trump attacked Arizona Sen. Flake, who criticized the president in a book, as he continued to take on Republican lawmakers.

Three ex-CIA detainees reached a settlement with two psychologists accused of developing harsh interrogation techniques.

A suspected Islamic State bomber killed a Palestinian guard near the Gaza-Egypt border, the first deadly strike by jihadists on Hamas.

The U.S. Navy removed from command the top officers of the ship involved in a deadly collision in June off Japan's coast.

A Hong Kong protest leader was sentenced to six months in jail, disqualifying him from running for political office for five years.

