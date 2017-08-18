Recalls this week: baby rattles, boots, batteries

Baby rattles that pose a choking hazard to children are among this week's recalled consumer products. Others include boots and batteries in refurbished phones.

Here's a more detailed look:

BABY RATTLES

DETAILS: BRIO soft hammer baby rattle toys. They have a wooden handle with a white plastic teething ring at one end and a red, yellow, white and green hammer head at the other end. BRIO is stamped on the hammer head. The rattle is about 5 inches long. They were sold at Home Goods, Kidding Around, Nordstrom and other specialty toy and mass retailer stores nationwide and at Amazon.com, from March 2015 through June 2017.

WHY: The wooden rings on the hammer rattles can crack, posing a choking hazard to children.

INCIDENTS: Seven reports of the wooden ring cracking. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 1,500 in the U.S. and about 190 in Canada.

FOR MORE: Contact BRIO, through North American distributor Ravensburger, at www.brio.us and click on "Recalls" at the bottom of the page or call 800-886-1236 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

BOOTS

DETAILS: McRae Industrial brand steel-toe boots, static dissipative shoes and composite boots. There are seven styles of the McRae Industrial brand shoes included in the recall. The model numbers are MR85300, MR85394, MR47321, MR47616, MR87321, MR43002, and MR83310 printed on a tag on the lining of the boot or the tongue of the shoe. They were sold at Gerler and Son Inc., Grainger Inc., Safety Solutions Inc., Standup Rancher and other independent safety stores nationwide and online at Kohls.com, Steel-Toe-Shoes.com, Thewesterncompany.com, Workboots.com, from October 2013 through June 2017.

WHY: The boots and shoes can fail to protect feet when heavy or sharp objects fall on them, posing an injury hazard to consumers.

INCIDENTS: One report of a tire falling onto a consumer's foot while he was wearing his safety boots; resulting in a broken foot.

HOW MANY: About 7,200.

FOR MORE: Contact Dan Post Boot Company Return Department at 866-301-4488 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, send email to dpreturns1@danpostboots.com or visit www.danpostboots.com and click on the recall tab located at the middle of the page.

DRESSES

DETAILS: Laura Ashley London Girl's Floral Clip Dot dresses. The dresses have a set of three pink petal flowers at the waist and were sold in newborn to girl's sizes 0/3M through 6X. "Laura Ashley London" and the size are printed on a tag attached to the inside back of the dress. Style numbers 17156300, 17156307, 17156344, 27156300, 27156307, 27156344, 47156300, 47156307, 47156344 are included in this recall. The style number is printed on a tag located on the inside seam on the side of the dress. They were sold at Dillard's stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Dillards.com and Zulily.com from January 2017 through July 2017.

WHY: The flower petals can detach, posing a choking hazard to children.

INCIDENTS: One report of a flower petal detaching from the dress. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 2,800.

FOR MORE: Call Pastourelle at 888-507-7275 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, send email to info@pastourelle.com or visit www.pastourellerecall.com .

BATTERIES IN REFURBISHED CELLPHONES

DETAILS: Batteries placed into refurbished AT&T Samsung Galaxy Note 4 cellphones by FedEx Supply Chain and distributed as replacement phones through AT&T's Insurance program only. FedEx and Samsung have determined that some of the recalled batteries are counterfeit and show anomalies that can lead the batteries to overheat. The batteries are non-OEM, which means they were not supplied as original equipment by the phone's manufacturer, Samsung. The refurbished cellphones were distributed by FedEx Supply Chain and provided as replacement phones only through AT&T's Insurance program between December 2016 and April 2017.

WHY: The cellphone battery can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

INCIDENTS: One report of a counterfeit battery overheating. There have been no reports of injuries or property damage.

HOW MANY: About 10,200.

FOR MORE: Contact FedEx Supply Chain at 800-338-0163 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit www.exchangemybattery.com .