Oil Turns Lower on Concerns About Rising U.S. Output

Oil prices turned lower Friday morning, as concerns about rising U.S. output and faltering fuel demand outweighed optimism about shrinking oil supplies.

U.S. crude futures recently fell 27 cents, or 0.57% to $46.82 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent, the global benchmark, fell 19 cents, or 0.37%, to $50.84 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.

Oil prices have struggled to gain traction for a sustained move higher in recent weeks as investors have weighed bullish and bearish elements in recent data.

"I think we're stuck in a range here -- there's no fundamental reason we're going to see a substantial move higher," said Tariq Zahir, managing member of Tyche Capital Advisers.

Prices rose Thursday in part due to a fire at Royal Dutch Shell PLC's Deer Park, Texas, refinery. Analysts said repairs could take a week or more, reducing fuel output. The news sent prices of refined products upward, which in turn pulled crude prices higher, analysts said.

But some traders and investors see gasoline demand faltering: gasoline inventories have grown for two weeks, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, even at the time of year when drivers typically take to the roads.

"This suggests that the U.S. summer driving season is coming to a premature ending," analysts at oil brokerage PVM Associates wrote in a client note Friday. "Upside growth potential is therefore clearly in short supply and rumors that U.S. gasoline demand has reached an inflection point are once again rife.

Gasoline futures traded down 0.46 cent, or 0.29%, at $1.5823 a gallon. Diesel futures were near unchanged, up 0.06% at $1.5829 a gallon.

Still, others said oil investors have become overly bearish, ignoring signals that the oversupply of oil that has weighed on the market is rapidly shrinking. In the U.S., some 69 million barrels of oil have been withdrawn from storage since March, according to the most recent EIA data.

"Prices should be $10 higher given where the fundamentals are," said Amrita Sen, chief oil analyst at Energy Aspects, an energy-market research consultancy.

But Ms. Sen said prices were being held back by investor concern over still-rising U.S. production. She said the market was overly focused on the EIA's concurrent announcement that U.S. output had increased by 79,000 barrels a day, to 9.502 million barrels a day, during the week ended Aug. 11.

"The market is so obsessed with supply. If U.S. output is going up and stocks are drawing that is an extremely bullish development," Ms. Sen added, noting rising demand.

