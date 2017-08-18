Dow's Slide Drags Down Stocks World-Wide

Global stock markets fell as political tensions worsened in the U.S. and terror attacks hit Spain. Madrid's IBEX 35 was a major decliner and the Nikkei fell to a three-month low.

Oil Advances Amid Optimism on Falling Inventories

Oil prices edged higher morning, helped by continued, if moderate, investor optimism over a drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles.

U.S., South Korea to Meet on Trade Deal Next Week

U. S. and South Korean negotiators will meet next week in Seoul to potentially amend a five-year-old free-trade agreement.

China Home Prices Growth Slows in July

The momentum of home-price growth in China continued to decelerate in what economists see as a gradual property market slowdown over the next year.

Post-Brexit Trade Rules as Murky as Ever for U.K.

New British proposals over 'frictionless trade' in goods leaves both exporters and importers in a quandary.

A Pillar of Chinese Growth Starts to Show Cracks

Housing prices rose more slowly in China's interior for the second time in two months-a potentially worrying sign for growth following a raft of weak data in July.

Fed's Kaplan Urges Patience on Raising Rates

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan reiterated that a rise in inflation would help him offer support for another rate increase by the U.S. central bank this year.

Yellen to Speak on Financial Stability at Jackson Hole Next Week

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen will speak at the central bank's annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyo., next week, the Fed announced Thursday.

Chile's Central Bank Keeps Benchmark Rate Unchanged at 2.5%

Chile's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate at 2.5% for a third consecutive month, citing a favorable outlook for the global economy and a slowdown in inflation.

Terror Hits Barcelona, Killing at Least 13

A van mowed down pedestrians in the heart of Spain's second-largest city, killing at least 13 people in a terror attack claimed by Islamic State. Hours later, police said they killed five alleged terrorists as they responded to a related attack in Cambrils, a town southwest of Barcelona.

