Power-Generation Company Calpine Agrees to Be Sold to Consortium

Private-equity firm Energy Capital Partners and a group of co-investors has agreed to buy power-generation company Calpine for $5.6 billion.

Deere Sales Miss Expectations Despite Strong Growth

Deere reported rising sales in its fiscal third quarter, but the metric fell short of analysts' expectations as the company works past the challenges facing U.S. farmers by extending its reach in higher-growth markets overseas.

Wrong-Way Gas Bet Fueled Goldman's Second-Quarter Swoon

Goldman lost more than $100 million in a wrong-way bet on regional natural-gas prices this spring, a setback that played a large role in the New York bank's subpar second-quarter trading performance.

Uber's Kalanick Fires Back at Investor in Legal Battle

Uber's former chief executive said Benchmark Capital is engaged in a personal attack that threatens to further damage the company and called for the legal dispute to be settled in arbitration.

Direxion Launches Emerging-Markets Bond ETF to Growing Demand

Direxion, the firm behind popular funds that bet on gold mining companies, oil prices and Chinese stocks, launches an ETF that aims to triple the returns of emerging-market bonds.

Why It is Time to Own France's Biggest Bank

BNP Paribas is exploiting rivals' weaknesses while keeping a tight rein on costs

Vishal Sikka Resigns as Infosys CEO

Vishal Sikka has resigned as chief executive of Infosys, citing a resistance to change at the company that deteriorated into ugly accusations of impropriety.

Higher Costs Chip Away at Lenovo's Profitability

A supply squeeze in memory chips is hampering Lenovo Group's turnaround strategy, pushing the PC and phone maker to its first quarterly loss in nearly two years.

James Murdoch Criticizes Trump: 'There Are No Good Nazis'

James Murdoch, CEO of 21st Century Fox and board member at News Corp, became the latest major U.S. business leader to criticize President Donald Trump's response to white supremacist violence in Virginia.

Blackstone Group to Buy Midstream Investor Harvest Fund Advisors

Blackstone Group LP has a deal to buy Harvest Fund Advisors LLC, an investment-management firm with more than $10 billion in assets under management that focuses on midstream energy assets.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 18, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)