Energy Capital Partners Near Deal to Buy Calpine

Private-equity firm Energy Capital Partners is nearing a deal to buy power-generation company Calpine Corp., according to people familiar with the matter.

Uber's Kalanick Fires Back at Investor in Legal Battle

Uber's former chief executive said Benchmark Capital is engaged in a personal attack that threatens to further damage the company and called for the legal dispute to be settled in arbitration.

James Murdoch Criticizes Trump: 'There Are No Good Nazis'

James Murdoch, CEO of 21st Century Fox and board member at News Corp, became the latest major U.S. business leader to criticize President Donald Trump's response to white supremacist violence in Virginia.

Vishal Sikka Resigns as Infosys CEO

Vishal Sikka resigned as chief executive of Infosys, citing a resistance to change at the company that deteriorated into anonymous mudslinging.

Higher Costs Chip Away at Lenovo's Profitability

A supply squeeze in memory chips is hampering Lenovo Group's turnaround strategy, pushing the PC and phone maker to its first quarterly loss in nearly two years.

Blackstone Group to Buy Midstream Investor Harvest Fund Advisors

Blackstone Group LP has a deal to buy Harvest Fund Advisors LLC, an investment-management firm with more than $10 billion in assets under management that focuses on midstream energy assets.

New Ford CEO Hints at Changes in Auto Maker's Self-Driving Plans

Fresh into his role as Ford Motor Co.'s chief executive, Jim Hackett said the auto maker is rethinking how customers are going to want to use self-driving vehicle technology.

Hackett Plans Heavy Investments With His New Oklahoma Shale Play

Oilman Jim Hackett said Thursday that his new venture would increase drilling in Oklahoma's Stack shale play and spend heavily on pipelines, storage facilities and gas-processing plants.

Wisconsin Assembly Approves Tax Incentives for Foxconn

The Wisconsin State Assembly voted to approve a $3 billion tax-incentive package for Taiwan's Foxconn Technology Group to build a display-panel plant in the state.

Uber Wins Ruling on 'Terms of Service' Agreements

A federal court found that Uber Technologies customers sign over their rights to sue in court when they click to agree to the ride-hailing company's terms of service, which include a provision requiring arbitration.

