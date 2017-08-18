Infosys Chief Executive Vishal Sikka Resigns

Infosys Ltd. (500209.BY) said Friday that Chief Executive Vishal Sikka resigned from his post, citing recent issues with some of the company's founding members.

The board of India's second-largest software exporter has named Chief Operating Officer U. B. Pravin Rao as interim chief executive.

Mr. Sikka was appointed as CEO of Infosys in June 2014.

Infosys shares fell 5% after the news.

August 18, 2017 00:25 ET (04:25 GMT)