Health Care Dips As Biotech Continues Retreat - Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies fell as traders retreated from risky corners of the market, including biotechnology stocks. Two members of Tenet Healthcare Corp.'s board of directors, who represent the hospital chain's largest institutional shareholder Glenview Capital, have resigned, citing "irreconcilable differences" over significant matters involving the company. The move sets up a likely proxy fight.
August 18, 2017 16:32 ET (20:32 GMT)